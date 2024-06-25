Improve R&D for exports, ease of doing business, review tariffs on Chinese goods, industry leaders tell the FM
Industry leaders, finance ministry officials and leaders from trade and service organisations discussed ideas and suggestions to push the growth momentum and improve exports in a recovering global market
New Delhi: Leaders of trade and services businesses, in pre-budget consultations urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to improve the ease of doing business for the service sector, make the transfer pricing regime more competitive, tighten tariffs placed on Chinese goods, and develop an Indian shipping line of global repute.