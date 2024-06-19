In 100-day agenda, food processing ministry to incorporate reduction of food wastage in supply chain
Estimates on post-harvest crop losses vary from 18% to 25% , though they are thought to be much higher, at up to 45%, for fruit and vegetables.
New Delhi: The food processing ministry plans to reach “every farmer in every village" and set up cold storage units as part of its 100-day agenda, so that agricultural produce is not damaged in the process of farmers sending it to a unit in another state, union minister Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday.