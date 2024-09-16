In 100 days, have tried to address every sector, factor for country’s progress, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government in the first 100 days of its third term had tried to address each sector and factor for rapid progress of the country.

Modi took oath on June 9 for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoyed a majority on its own.

Modi, 73, equaled the feat of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

"In the first 100 days of the Union government's third term, you can witness our priorities, speed and scale. We have tried to address every sector and factor which are required for rapid progress of the country," Modi said addressing the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday.

The PM said not just Indians but the entire world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century.

The government compltes 100 days on September 17. The 100-day events will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on September 17. To mark the 100 days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, ministries have started making plans to showcase the work they have accomplished.

The NDA governments in 2014 and 2019, where the BJP had single party majority, celebrated their respective first 100 days in the first week of September by highlighting that the steps taken were evidence of it fulfilling the commitment both to the party’s poll promises and the RSS core agenda, such as the repeal Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

However, in 2024, with the BJP running a government after failing to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, the focus will be to showcase continuity in governance and delivery on promises made to “four castes” or “pillars” of new India, namely women, farmers, the poor and youth.

"India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are unique and that is the reason I say Indian solutions for global application," Modi said.

India is preparing the base for development for the next 1000 years and the focus is not just to reach the top but to sustain the rank, Modi asserted.