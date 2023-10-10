In a Chaotic House, the Next Speaker Must Unite These Three Factions
Where candidates Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan could garner support to win the speaker’s gavel.
Speaker candidates Reps. Steve Scalise (La.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), must unite an unruly group of Republicans with diverse political needs and interests. On the political right, about 40 members belong to the Freedom Caucus, who are among the most fiscally conservative and often refuse to compromise on their views. By contrast, 18 House Republicans represent districts that President Biden won in 2020, and all but one lean toward the political center.