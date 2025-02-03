In Aleppo’s ruins, vigilantes help Syria’s new rulers keep the peace

Contending with all this are the former members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a group whose roughly 25,000 fighters have been spread across a country of 24 million people. Before advancing on Damascus in December, the group had administered Idlib, an enclave of just a few million people. Aleppo, less than an hour away from that power base, was the first city that fell when the group launched its lightning offensive in November.