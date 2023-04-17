- Annalena Baerbock made clear that any change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait would be unacceptable
The Chinese government rolled out the red carpet for the visit of Annalena Baerbock on April 14th. Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister, spent around six hours with his German counterpart, which included a factory visit to a German company in Tianjin, his native city, a ride on a high-speed train from Tianjin to Beijing, a lunch and a press conference at a governmental guest house. Ms Baerbock also met Han Zheng, China’s vice-president, and Wang Yi, another senior foreign-policy official.