In Europe, the center-right is losing its battle against populism
Bertrand Benoit , Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 May 2025, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryIn Germany and the UK, parties that have held sway for decades are being overtaken by the far right.
Far-right populists are threatening to eclipse Europe’s once-powerful conservative parties, in one of the biggest political realignments since the end of World War II. The continent’s center-right is now searching for a survival strategy.
