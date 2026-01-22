In Greenland, anxiety over US ambitions puts normal life on pause

If the threat of U.S. invasion has receded for now, it has left behind a fundamental reappraisal for Greenlanders who find themselves in a world whose great powers suddenly seem closed to their aspirations for an independent state in the North Atlantic. Anticolonial causes like Greenland’s once had options. Among them were Moscow, which championed the movements that sought to break from Western empires during the Cold War. These days, the Kremlin encourages Trump to seize Greenland. On Wednesday, its chief negotiator in Ukraine peace talks, Kirill Dmitriev, asked in a post on X: “Canada next?"