In Lok Sabha speech a day before Delhi election, PM Modi slams Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Jacuzzi,’ ‘Sheesh Mahal’ lifestyle

Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4 slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former chief minister of focusing on ‘jacuzzis’ and ‘showers.’ While speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi's remarks came a day before Delhi is going to assembly elections.

“Kuch netaon ka focus jacuzzi par, stylish shower par rehta hai, lekin humara focus to har ghar jal pe hai (some leaders focus on Jaccuzis and stylish showers while our focus has been on har ghar nal (taps in every house),” Modi said replying to Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Modi didn't name Kejriwal, though.

Jacuzzi is an American private company that manufactures and markets hot tubs, pools, and other bath products. It is best known for the ‘Jacuzzi’ hydrotherapy products.

‘Sheesh Mahal Jibe’ In the run-up to the Delhi Election 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been highlighting the alleged ‘lavish spending’ in the construction of Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Flagstaff Road residence—'Sheesh Mahal'—when he was chief minister before stepping down in September last year. Lavish washrooms is also one of the allegations against Kejriwal.

"The various steps we took resulted in saving lakhs of crores of rupees, but we did not use that money to build 'Sheesh Mahal'. We used it to build the country," Modi said.

In December last year, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva shared a video of the bungalow occupied by the former CM calling it is a "museum of corruption". Sachdeva had claimed that the cost of the amenities in the bungalow amounted to ₹3.75 crore, adding that it is equipped with a gym, sauna room, and Jacuzzi.

Campaigning for Delhi Elections 2025 ended on Monday evening. The assembly election in Delhi is a three-corner fight with three parties – the AAP, the BJP and the Congress – in the fray.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the last two Delhi elections in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP, the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years under former chief minister late Sheila Dikshit. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.

Union Budget 2025 Session of Parliament, which began with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament on January 31, will continue until February 13 in the first leg. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue until April 4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 on February 1.

Modi also reiterated his earlier Delhi Election campaign by taking an ‘AAPda’ or disaster jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a day before voting. Modi also referred to the victories secured by the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections.

“Some people in Delhi made personal museums, we made PM museam,” Modi said.