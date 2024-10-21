In Moldova, a pro-Russian oligarch tries to derail path to Europe
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 21 Oct 2024, 03:28 PM IST
- Ilan Shor fled to Russia after being convicted in a $1 billion bank heist. Now he aims to topple Moldova’s government.
CHISINAU, Moldova—At a padlocked storeroom here in the Moldovan capital, under close police guard, there sits a mound of pro-Russian propaganda that authorities say was part of an unprecedented Moscow-led attempt to sway a historic vote on the country’s future.
