Now 37 years old, he left Moldova after being convicted in absentia in 2017 for his role in a heist that resulted in $1 billion being taken out of the country from Moldovan banks, equivalent to some 12% of the country’s gross national product. He has since been sanctioned by the EU and the U.S. for his alleged role in destabilizing the country’s politics, and has become a prominent fixture on Moscow’s political scene.