In one day, two of the biggest brakes on Israel’s Netanyahu disappeared
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Nov 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
- The Israeli prime minister is expecting a freer hand from Washington as it pursues conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon and with Iran.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TEL AVIV—Two significant constraints on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to shape security policy are now gone.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less