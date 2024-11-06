In one day, two of the biggest brakes on Israel’s Netanyahu disappeared

A U.S. official called the decision to fire the defense minister concerning. “We have real questions about the reasons for Gallant’s firing and about what is driving the decision," the official said. Gallant was the most vocal advocate of a cease-fire deal in Gaza and often served as a counterweight to a harder line pushed by Netanyahu in negotiations, humanitarian aid, and the day after in Gaza. Over the course of the war, Gallant spoke more than 80 times with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.