Home / Politics / In Pics: Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony; list of leaders present at mega event

In Pics: Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony; list of leaders present at mega event

Yogi Adityanath takes oath for the second term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
2 min read . 05:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Adityanath was selected as CM by BJP after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly polls where the coalition won 273 seats in a House of 403 members.

BJP's 48-year old pick for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took oath on Friday in Lucknow, becoming the first CM in over three and a half decades to return to power in the state after completing a five-year term.

Poster boy for Hindutva, Adityanath was selected as CM by BJP after the party's landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly polls. The BJP-led coalition won 273 seats in a House of 403 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in-conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the swearing-in ceremony, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)
During the assembly poll campaign, BJP bigwigs hailed the success of Adityanath-Narendra Modi ‘double-engine’ government in the state over the past five years. And the CM tweeted a telling picture of Modi placing a hand over his shoulders.

Artists perform ahead of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh outside the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah even said Adityanath needed to be back as CM in 2022 if the party sought to return to power at the Centre in 2024. With the Bharatiya Janata Party return to power, the monk-politician has consolidated his place in the organisation.

Union home minister Amit Shah with UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI)
Born Ajay Singh Bisht in Pauri Garhwal’s Panchur (now Uttarakhand), on June 5, 1972, Adityanath left home in 1990 to join the campaign to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares stage with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and rest of the newly sworn-in UP ministers.
Defense minister Rajnatj Singh at the oath taking ceremony
Yogi Adityanath took oath at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others were also present there.

Yogi Adityanath with other leaders
Adityanath with other leaders
Adityanath was accused of making deliberate attempts to “polarise" the state during the 2022 election campaign. He talked of an 80-20 split of votes, which many thought referred to the Hindu-Muslim ratio in the state, even if the CM denied this.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda arrive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the CM for the 2nd consecutive term.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel were seen attending the swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attend the swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attend the swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath.
