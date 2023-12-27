In Putin’s Russia, Snitching Enforces a United Front—and an Outlet for Revenge

Now “donos," as it is called in Russian, is gaining traction since the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Less than a month after the war began, President Vladimir Putin urged people to report anyone who wasn’t fully behind the effort, telling a televised meeting that although the West was trying to split Russian society, “the Russian people would always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out, like a bug that accidentally flew into their mouth."

