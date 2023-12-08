In Russia, All Policy Roads Lead to the War
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Dec 2023, 05:19 PM IST
SummaryOver the past year, the invasion of Ukraine is at the core of Russia’s domestic, economic and foreign policy.
Vladimir Putin broke with tradition when delivering his New Year’s televised address on the last day of 2022. For more than two decades, the Russian president had appeared alone, usually in front of imposing Kremlin backdrops. This time, he stood before a group of men and women in military uniforms who he said had been taking part in the “special military operation"—the Kremlin’s code for its brutal war against Ukraine.
