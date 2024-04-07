In six months, everything has changed for Israel
Shayndi Raice , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST
SummaryA nation that was building new alliances before Oct. 7 now appears as isolated as ever.
TEL AVIV—On Oct. 6, Israel appeared on the cusp of a new era of recognition from the Muslim world, close to a peace deal with Saudi Arabia that would move it to the center of a realigned Middle East after years on its fringes. The historic conflict with the Palestinians that had defined its existence for most of its 75-year history appeared to have finally receded into the background.
