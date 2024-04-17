In Tamil Nadu, BJP’s final frontier, a high-stakes battle

M. Ayyanar, a native of Andipatti, an erstwhile AIADMK stronghold in southern Tamil Nadu, has been a DMK supporter for a long time. He drives an autorickshaw. When this writer met him, he was selling cucumbers grown in his field for some additional income. This time, Ayyanar isn’t sure whether to vote for DMK. “Power cost has gone up and so has the price of milk," he said. BJP has been seeking support based on its track record in the last 10 years—clean governance and use of technology for direct benefit transfer. “Ten major centrally sponsored schemes—such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awaz Yojana, PM Kisan and Mudra Loans—have 1 million beneficiaries in each parliamentary constituency in the state. We are targeting them individually," said BJP’s Raghavan.