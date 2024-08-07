Govt to announce norms, widened income criteria for housing help this month
Summary
- The Union cabinet on 10 June approved the construction of 30 million additional rural and urban homes to meet the requirements arising out of an increase in the number of eligible families.
New Delhi: The government is expected to come out with fresh guidelines and new income slabs for middle income groups (MIGs) to qualify for assistance in building houses in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme, two persons aware of the development said.