Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu told Parliament that no funds have been released under CLSS for MIG from the ministry after March 2021 and that the CLSS vertical for EWS and LIG categories was up to March 2022. Under CLSS, 2.5 million beneficiaries including 600,000 from the MIG category had availed interest subsidies amounting to ₹58,868 crore.