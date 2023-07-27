Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the newly formed opposition alliance named INDIA would not only defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh but also across the entire country. He claimed that the BJP was feeling anxious about the opposition alliance and even had objections to its name, INDIA.

Yadav stated that the BJP came to power in 2014, but it would be ousted in the 2024 elections, and the INDIA alliance would play a crucial role in achieving that. He emphasised that the alliance's name, INDIA, signifies the shared culture and message of brotherhood among its members.

“The BJP came to power in 2014 and it will be sent packing in 2024. INDIA (alliance) will not just wipe out the BJP from the state but from the entire country," Yadav said.

"It is nervous about the alliance. They also have issues with the name INDIA," he added.

According to Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP is worried that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would present a choice between those who want to safeguard India and its Constitution and those who want to undermine it. He accused the BJP of being scared, leading them to change their language.

Yadav also criticised the BJP's handling of the situation in Manipur, blaming the divisive policy of RSS and the vote bank politics of BJP for the ethnic violence in the state. He brought attention to a distressing incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked on May 4, urging the BJP to address the issue instead of focusing on attacking the opposition alliance.

"If they don't talk about it, then I believe it was the BJP's plan to poison the society (in Manipur) to create divisions in it," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav visited the families of kanwariyas who were electrocuted and killed in a road accident earlier this month. Yadav announced financial aid of ₹50,000 to the injured and ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased. He called for additional assistance from the state government's budget allocated for the Kanwar Yatra.

( With inputs from PTI)