'INDIA alliance will wipe out BJP from entire country, not just UP,' says Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the opposition alliance INDIA will ‘wipe out the BJP’ from Uttar Pradesh and the entire country.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the newly formed opposition alliance named INDIA would not only defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh but also across the entire country. He claimed that the BJP was feeling anxious about the opposition alliance and even had objections to its name, INDIA.
