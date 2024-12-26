Amid growing calls for a leadership change within the INDIA bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing to remove Congress from the Opposition alliance. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Sanjay Singh said AAP will seek support from other allies within the INDIA bloc to oust the Congress if no action is taken against Ajay Maken within 24 hours.

Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in Delhi that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). “We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress,” Sanjay Singh said.

“Congress leader Ajay Maken called Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national', party must take action against him in 24 hours. AAP to ask INDIA bloc parties to remove Congress from alliance if no action taken against Ajay Maken,” Sanjay Singh said.

Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a 12-point "white paper" targeting the Aam Aadmi Party over the party's alleged unkept promises and mismanagement in the national capital. AICC treasurer Ajay Maken lashed out at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party came to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but has failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Sanjay Singh also accused the Congress of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and hurting AAP's prospects ahead of Delhi election 2024. “Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," the AAP leader said.