INDIA Bloc gathers at Rahul Gandhi’s residence to discuss Bihar SIR row, vote rigging allegations

Senior leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc convened at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a dinner meeting that took on a serious political tone. The gathering, attended by nearly 50 leaders from over 25 parties, focused on the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and explosive allegations of large-scale electoral fraud made by Gandhi.

The meeting, although informal in nature, served as a strategic forum for opposition leaders to coordinate responses and consolidate their stance on what many described as a threat to democratic integrity.

What are Rahul Gandhi’s allegations?

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, presented what he described as evidence of “huge criminal fraud” in the 2024 general elections. In a PowerPoint presentation delivered to assembled leaders, Gandhi claimed that over 1 lakh votes were “stolen” in one assembly segment in Karnataka alone, through what he termed five distinct methods of manipulation.

He alleged that the Election Commission had “colluded” with the ruling BJP to facilitate rigging and suppress genuine voter turnout — a charge that has ignited a fresh round of political confrontation.

“This is not just an irregularity; it’s an atom bomb on our democracy,” Gandhi said earlier at a press conference, referencing the alleged vote theft.

What is the SIR issue in Bihar?

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists currently underway in Bihar has become a flashpoint. Opposition leaders argue that the exercise could result in large-scale disenfranchisement, particularly of marginalised communities and minorities.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said the meeting was “very meaningful,” highlighting concerns over voter identity, roll manipulation, and lack of transparency by the Election Commission.

“What’s happening in Bihar can happen anywhere in the country,” Raja cautioned, echoing Gandhi’s fears that the issue has national implications.

What else was discussed?

Although the meeting focused heavily on the EC and electoral fraud, other pressing concerns were also raised. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reiterated demands for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, criticising the government for delaying the promised move.

“We also raised the issue of banned books in J&K. It’s unconstitutional. This should not be happening,” Abdullah said.

There was no formal agenda, but the overarching theme was clear: unity among opposition parties in the face of what they view as growing institutional compromise.

Who attended the INDIA Bloc meeting in Delhi?

The evening saw a high-profile turnout from across the political spectrum. Among those present were Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Key regional leaders included Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Kamal Haasan (MNM), and CM Revanth Reddy (Telangana), CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), and CPI(M)’s MA Baby, among others.

Leaders from Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress factions, MDMK, RSP, VCK, PWK, RLP, and KMDK also participated.

What happens next?

The INDIA bloc is expected to intensify its campaign against the Election Commission, with a protest march to the EC headquarters in Delhi reportedly in the works. The bloc has already displayed rare parliamentary unity in recent sessions, and Thursday’s dinner further cemented that momentum.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described the meeting as “positive,” noting that despite being informal, it was “another sign of the opposition’s resolve to fight for democratic accountability.”