‘INDIA bloc meeting finished on tea, biscuits without samosas, no…’: JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu
JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Wednesday spoke on the recently held INDIA meeting and took a jibe at the Congress party saying the meeting was only restricted to tea and concluded without any discussion on any serious issue. He also added that no samosas were served in the meeting as the party is short on funds.