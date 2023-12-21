JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Wednesday spoke on the recently held INDIA meeting and took a jibe at the Congress party saying the meeting was only restricted to tea and concluded without any discussion on any serious issue. He also added that no samosas were served in the meeting as the party is short on funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sunil Kumar Pintu said, "In the meeting yesterday, big leaders of several parties had come for sharing in the alliance. But no discussion on the same could be done. Yesterday's meeting was restricted to tea and biscuits."

Also Read: Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi react to Jagdeep Dhankhar mimicry row: 'Norms of dignity', 'an art' | 10 points Pointing out Congress statements that they are short on funds, JD(U) MP said, "They are seeking donations of ₹138, ₹1380 or ₹13,800. The donations are yet to come in. So, yesterday's meeting finished on just tea and biscuits without samosa and without any discussion on any serious issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to raise funds ahead of the general election which is due next year, Kharge launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital on 18 December and asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs

This statement comes as recent media reports claimed that Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav were "unhappy" and left the meeting early over proposal of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. The Congress has, however, dismissed the rumours stating that the meeting was concluded on a ‘good note’.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir while speaking to ANI said, “The meeting went on for five to six hours. The meeting was crucial and effective. It was concluded on a good note. If some media reports are claiming that Nitish Kumarji was unhappy over the meeting, there might be some 'vested interest' but I reckon that he is the convener of the alliance and he will make it reach its destination." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc took place in the national capital on 19 December. The 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance. West Bengal CM and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee floated Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the mega alliance.

Also Read: PM Modi speaks on Pannun assassination claims, US-India relations: Top quotes The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

Today, the Congress is set to hold a meeting with top party leaders to discuss party's strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha polls and chalk out plans on seat sharing with like-minded parties of the INDIA bloc. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi would also attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After its debacle in recently held assembly elections in five states, the party has maintained that its morale is not down. The party has already held a first round of analysis of the poll results and the CWC is likely to hold further discussions on the reasons of the defeat.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

