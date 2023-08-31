Watch: Posters, hoardings showing leaders of INDIA alliance put up in Mumbai INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Where will INDIA bloc meet today? INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA bloc to provide formidable alternative to bring political change: Sharad Pawar INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP's only one. The opposition alliance also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits - the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Raghav Chadha in Mumbai for INDIA alliance, meets fiancee Parineeti Chopra Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the two-day INDIA alliance meeting, met his fiancée Parineeti Chopra. The AAP leader on Wednesday left the hotel where the INDIA alliance meeting is expected to take place and went to pay a visit to fiancee Parineeti Chopra in Bandra's Mehboob Studio where the actress was filming a commercial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Objective of INDIA alliance is to make Constitution stronger' Milind Deora INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: While speaking to news agency ANI on the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora said, "The objective of the INDIA alliance is to make the Constitution of India stronger...We don't want to differentiate between people on the basis of caste, gender or region...I believe that the meeting in Mumbai will be historical..."

Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA meeting INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on 30 August ahead of the meeting of INDIA bloc in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga." Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "Khela Hoga" meaning the "game is on" as the opposition parties huddle up in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Decision on seat sharing will be taken as per parties’ merit': Nana Patole INDIA bloc Mumbai meet LIVE: The third meeting of the INDIA bloc is set to begin in Mumbai today. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be done as per the merit of the parties in different states. Nana Patole said that a discussion on this will be held in upcoming meetings. Speaking to ANI, Nana Patole said, "Our main goal is to end this dictatorship. This decision (seat sharing) will be taken as per the merit of the parties in different states. This will be discussed in the upcoming meetings of INDIA."