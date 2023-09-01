INDIA bloc passes three resolutions during meet, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’: Highlights2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:53 PM IST
The INDIA bloc of Opposition parties aims to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together and coordinate media strategies.
The INDIA bloc of the Opposition parties, coming together with an aim to defeat the ruling NDA government at the Cantre, has decided to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 together ‘as far as possible’ and decide on the seat-sharing arrangement in a ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced during the press conference. The third resolution is to ‘coordinate the respective communications and media strategies and campaigns’. The bloc also promised that the seat-sharing formula will be concluded as soon as possible, exuding confidence.