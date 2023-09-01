The INDIA bloc of the Opposition parties, coming together with an aim to defeat the ruling NDA government at the Cantre, has decided to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 together ‘as far as possible’ and decide on the seat-sharing arrangement in a ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced during the press conference. The third resolution is to ‘coordinate the respective communications and media strategies and campaigns’. The bloc also promised that the seat-sharing formula will be concluded as soon as possible, exuding confidence.

Aaditya Thackeray said, “Today, INDIA parties passed three resolutions. One, we the INDIA parties hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give and take."

“Second, we the INDIA parties hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance. Third, we the INDIA parties hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns on the theme of 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India' in different languages," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

The meeting of the INDIA bloc was held amid the speculation of early Lok Sabha polls and the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The 14-member coordination panel include KC Venugopal of Congress, TR Baalu of DMK, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Hemant Soren of JMM, Raghav Chadha of AAP, D Raja of CPI, Javed Ali Khan of SP, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Lalan Singh of JD(U), Abhishek Banerjee of TMC, Omar Abdullah of NC and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP. The CPI-M will give the name of their leader later.

The INDIA bloc also claimed that the alliance represents 60 per cent of the population and it will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

INDIA MEETING: TOP POINTS

-To organise public rallies in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

-The logo of the INDIA bloc has not been decided yet. “There was a suggestion that we take people's views on the logo since this fight is for the cause of the people. We will seek their suggestions within a given time-frame and can come up with a better logo."

-The leaders of the INDIA bloc have decided to skip the appointment of a convenor and go for a collective leadership mode.

-The next date of the meeting has not been decided.

-Joint rallies could be held at the earliest to talk about the issues ‘plaguing’ the country.

- INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption. “We won't allow 'mitra-parivarvad'," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar said, "There is no certainty, but elections can be held early, so we've to remain alert and be prepared. we have discussed this."

(With agency inputs)