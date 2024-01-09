INDIA bloc struggles for consensus as Lok Sabha polls near, Congress spars with TMC, JD(U) over seat-sharing
The Congress-appointed committee is facing seat-sharing troubles with its regional allies in India ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
INDIA bloc's seat-sharing woes seem to mount with each passing day as the appointed committee by the Congress opens talks with its regional allies for the seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While evident trouble was witnessed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, now Bihar's Janata Dal (United) has also joined the wagon.