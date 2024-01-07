Surya Uttarayan, solo quests and 'respectable' seat-sharing: INDIA bloc struggles to agree as Lok Sabha Polls near
Seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have been causing speculation and friction between regional rival parties who are allies. A decision on allocation of posts is expected within 10-15 days.
INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks have been running into speculations and debates within the alliance of over 25 parties in opposition to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Frictions arose between regional rival parties who are allies for the INDIA bloc. The single most significant hurdle in this melee of political parties is the conversation on ‘seat-sharing’.