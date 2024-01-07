INDIA bloc seat-sharing talks have been running into speculations and debates within the alliance of over 25 parties in opposition to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Frictions arose between regional rival parties who are allies for the INDIA bloc. The single most significant hurdle in this melee of political parties is the conversation on ‘seat-sharing’.

On Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge informed that leaders of INDIA parties would take a decision within 10-15 days on allocation of posts in the opposition bloc.

The speculations of rift in the INDIA bloc simmers with Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury engage in political mudslinging.

Here are the latest updates on INDIA bloc seat-sharing

-Commenting on the seat sharing in the INDIA bloc, SP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said here that a decision will be made as soon as Surya Uttarayan occurs.

-"One thing is clear that not only Uttar Pradesh, but the people of the country also want to remove the BJP," Yadav said.

-Surya Uttarayan occurs from Makar Sankranti (January 14).

-Meanwhile, Congress President Kharge said the Congress is working on all the 545 Lok Sabha constituencies and has appointed observers for all the seats, but which party will contest which seat and how many will be decided soon after consultations with all constituents of the opposition alliance.

-The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it has an "open heart" for the Congress regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections, but it was also prepared to go solo if the talks fail.

-TMC was considering leaving four of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress, multiple leaders privy to the discussions confirmed.

-Ashok Chaudhary, Janata Dal (United) leader in charge of the Jharkhand unit, said on Saturday that the seat-sharing discussions among the INDIA alliance parties in Jharkhand are ongoing and rejected reports of differences among the parties on this issue.

-Meanwhile, hints of friction retained in Bihar's Mahatgathbandhan, where Congress claimed that a less than "respectable" share of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar would affect not just the party, but the entire ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

-The people of J-K and Ladakh are ready to give all six seats to the INDIA alliance, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said

-Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said there has been no seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana and it will happen only after some criteria are set.

Asked whether the Congress was willing to share seats with AAP in the parliamentary elections, Hooda evaded the query by calling it a "hypothetical question".

