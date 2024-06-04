Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India heat wilts lotus, BJP stares at coalition govt
Sayantan Bera , N Madhavan 6 min read 04 Jun 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Summary
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP saw its seat count dip to 240—a loss of 63 seats from the 303 it won five years ago.
NEW DELHI , CHENNAI : Mandate 2024 marked the return of coalition politics to India after a decade of absolute majority, requiring respect for the wishes of smaller allies and raising the prospect of slower economic reforms.
