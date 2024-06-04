Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India heat wilts lotus, BJP stares at coalition govt

Eyes on reforms

Economists expect growth to slow down to around 6.5% in FY25 due to headwinds and a high base effect. For India’s rapid growth to sustain, strong policy interventions are needed. “With the economy doing well on all fronts, it does appear that it will be business as usual for the country," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Existing policies and reforms will continue and there is fiscal space to accommodate extra expense on social welfare or capital expenditure, without compromising on fiscal deficit, he added.