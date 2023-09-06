‘India is English invention’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu extends support to ‘Bharat’

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, has extended support to the speculative renaming of India to ‘Bharat’, saying the previous was the invention of the British. Citing examples of Madras, Bombay and Calcutta, Sridhar Vembu said Bharat and Bharatham is the name we use in “our language". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet, Sridhar Vembu said, “The name "India" is an English invention just like the names "Madras", "Calcutta" or "Bombay". Bharat, Bharatham in Tamil, is the name we use in our languages."

Attacking the Opposition for objecting to the alleged renaming of India to 'Bharat', the Zoho CEo said, "Why do the people who changed Madras to Chennai and Calcutta to Kolkata, changes I fully support, object to Bharat?"

The invitations extended by President Droupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and Chief Ministers of States for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word “India" was replaced with “Bharat".

Rather than the customary "President of India," the term "Bharat" was used, triggering speculation within political circles, particularly among members of the Opposition INDIA alliance.

While the ruling parties have hailed the change to 'Bharat', the Opposition has objected to the speculative change in the Constitution, claiming that the ruling NDA was nervous with the alliance of the Opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has clarified that these are just “rumours".

Between the allegations and attacks, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told The Indian Express that these were just rumours but this “clearly shows their mindset" towards the name ‘Bharat’ and how they are against ‘Bharat’. “I think these are just rumours which are taking place. All I want to say is that anyone who objects to the word Bharat clearly shows the mindset," he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

On the G20 dinner invite which mentions 'President of Bharat', Anurag Thakur said, "Bharat ke Rashtrapati [the President of Bharat]… toh unhone likh diya [so they she wrote] President of Bharat. So what?"