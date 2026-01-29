‘India onboard reform express’: PM Modi on Govt’s ‘human-centric’ approach ahead of Budget 2026, hails India-EU FTA

Budget 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India was already onboard the reform express while hailing the recently sealed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“This government has been identified with Reform, Perform, and Transform. And now we have boarded the Reform Express,” the prime minister said in remarks at the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on 29 January.

"I also express my gratitude to all my colleagues in Parliament, who are contributing their positive energy to accelerate this Reform Express. Because of their support, the Reform Express continues to gain momentum. The country is now moving beyond long-term pending problems and is firmly stepping onto the path of long-term solutions," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the President's address to both sessions of Parliament was an expression of confidence of 140 crore citizens and outlined the aspirations of the youth.

"The President's Address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President - I am confident that all MPs took this seriously," the prime minister said.

The Budget session of Parliament began on 28 January with a joint address to both houses by President Droupadi Murmu, in which she highlighted India's achievements across various fields under the Modi government.

The Prime Minister also hailed the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"At the very beginning of this quarter, the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement reflects how bright the coming direction is and how promising the future of India's youth is. This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India. I am confident that Indian manufacturers, in particular, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities," he said, adding that a new market has opened up, offering quality products to 27 EU member nations.

The Economic Survey of India will be presented today, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on 1 February – a Sunday.

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's record ninth consecutive Budget, expected to include reform measures to shore up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

The session will be held in two parts. It will be adjourned for a recess on 13 February and will reassemble on 9 March. The session will comprise 30 sittings spread over 65 days and is set to conclude on 2 April.