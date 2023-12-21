India monitoring Red Sea developments; got info on US-led naval task force
The US had led efforts to constitute a 10-nation task force to combat the threat from Houthis, who have launched attacks on shipping vessels entering the Red Sea.
India’s foreign ministry confirmed that it has had communications regarding the US-led naval task force in the Red Sea, which has been set up to combat the threat to global shipping from Yemen’s Houthi militants.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message