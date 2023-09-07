India 'renaming' row: Opposition says ‘assault’ on Union of States, BJP snubs rumours | All we know so far1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST
The controversy escalated when a Central government booklet on the prime minister’s visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN-India Summit referred to Narendra Modi as ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’
A controversy erupted in the political circles when a G20 Summit dinner invite was sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' and not the customary ‘President of India’. While the Opposition said there was a possibility of a name change for India to Bharat alleging it was an “assault" on the Union of States, the ruling parties hailed the development, saying it was a move for a push from the slavery mindset – an idea promoted by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech.