Politics
INDIA shining: How the alliance’s satraps beat the BJP on their home turf
Ruhi Tewari 9 min read 04 Jun 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Summary
- Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: After a decade, India will have a credible Opposition thanks to the Congress party’s alliance with regional powerhouses paying off
New Delhi: In perhaps the biggest election upset in India’s recent history, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) seat count fell short (32) of the 272 majority mark in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, landing at 240 (including leads), and well short of its ambitious target of 400 seats for the NDA. But the bruised party is still set to form the next government with support from its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the Janata Dal (United), or JDU, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The NDA’s tally stood at 291 (including leads) at the time of going to press.
