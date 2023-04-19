India taps global partners to secure safety of nationals in Sudan

New Delhi: The Indian government is coordinating with its diplomatic partners like the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of its nationals in crisis-hit Sudan, according to persons aware of the matter.

The Indian community in Sudan is estimated to be 4,000 strong, of which 1,500 have been settled in the country for decades.

Tensions remain high in Sudan as deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group have continued for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

On Sunday, an Indian national was killed in the streets of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital as violence escalated. According to the Indian Embassy in Sudan, Kerala-native Albert Augestine was hit by a stray bullet in Khartoum.

According to the persons cited above, foreign minister Jaishankar has spoken to counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to ensure the safety of Indian citizens on the ground. New Delhi is also coordinating closely with the US and the UK through its ambassadors in those countries.

“Situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located," said the persons cited above.

Two figures are central to the deadly in-fighting that is now playing out on the streets of Sudan. Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized power in a coup in 2021, is clashing with his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The power struggle between the two has shaken the country, with the accompanying violence killing an estimated 200 people so far.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and its embassy in Khartoum have moved to secure the safety of Indian nationals. The ministry of external affairs has set up a control room at its headquarters in New Delhi to monitor the situation. For its part, the embassy in Khartoum has put out advisories advising Indian nationals to remain indoors and ration food.