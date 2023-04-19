India taps global partners to secure safety of nationals in Sudan

India taps global partners to secure safety of nationals in Sudan2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:08 PM IST
- On Sunday, an Indian national was killed in the streets of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital as violence escalated. According to the Indian Embassy in Sudan, Kerala-native Albert Augestine was hit by a stray bullet in Khartoum.
New Delhi: The Indian government is coordinating with its diplomatic partners like the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of its nationals in crisis-hit Sudan, according to persons aware of the matter.
