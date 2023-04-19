India taps global partners to secure safety of nationals in Sudan

Two figures are central to the deadly in-fighting that is now playing out on the streets of Sudan. Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized power in a coup in 2021, is clashing with his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The power struggle between the two has shaken the country, with the accompanying violence killing an estimated 200 people so far.