INDIA eyes TDP, JD(U) to keep Modi, Shah at bay? BJP's future hangs on coalitions; alliances crucial like never before
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi claims victory in the general elections but falls short of the 400 paar target; the BJP will need support from coalition partners like JD(U) and TDP to form a government.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory in the general elections on Tuesday evening, yet his ambition to surpass 400 seats, as pledged with the "abki baar 400 paar" slogan, remained out of reach.