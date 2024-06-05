Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi claims victory in the general elections but falls short of the 400 paar target; the BJP will need support from coalition partners like JD(U) and TDP to form a government.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory in the general elections on Tuesday evening, yet his ambition to surpass 400 seats, as pledged with the "abki baar 400 paar" slogan, remained out of reach.

Poised for a third consecutive term, PM Modi is set to lead a government with the support of his NDA allies. Despite exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, the BJP fell short of securing a majority on Tuesday, highlighting its reliance on coalition partners, particularly the TDP and JD(U). This marks the first instance since 2014 that the BJP failed to reach the majority mark of 272 seats.

In this scenario where no single party has secured an independent mandate, alliances become pivotal for forming a government. Negotiations and discussions between the NDA and the INDIA Bloc with potential allies are essential to secure support and establish a coalition government. These discussions entail various parties within each alliance engaging in dialogue and contacting smaller parties or independents to gather the necessary numbers to claim a parliamentary majority. Such discussions often involve leaders from different parties convening meetings, exchanging proposals, and making concessions to reach a consensus on critical issues and power-sharing arrangements.

Who all may extend support to NDA While Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinched a third term, the BJP requires the backing of other parties within its coalition. Key roles are expected from JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu. However, the BJP falls short by 32 seats of the coveted 272 majority mark, dealing a significant blow to PM Modi's aspirations for a '400 paar' landslide victory.

Addressing party workers at the BJP office in Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the NDA partners, particularly TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, who led the alliance to victory in the Andhra Pradesh state polls, and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, whose party secured 12 of the 16 seats it contested in Bihar.

Also Read: List of candidates who won by lowest margins INDIA Bloc alliance: Congress extends its hand to NDA parties With Congress securing 99 seats in the Lok Sabha and the INDIA alliance narrowing the gap between the government and the Opposition by approximately 50 seats, Hindustan Times reported Congress's initiation of discussions with parties inside and outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly contacted leaders such as TDP chief Naidu, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, according to HT.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Asaduddin Owaisi: "Will back all efforts to prevent PM Modi from retaining power." All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed openness to supporting a prime ministerial candidate other than Narendra Modi, stating to ANI, "I cannot talk about ifs, buts, and possibilities. I had said during the elections that if there is a chance that someone else can become the PM instead of Modi, then we will support them."

Asaduddin Owaisi secured victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency by a significant margin, receiving 6,61,981 votes, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha, who received 3,23,894 votes.

Did Sharad Pawar speak to Nitish? According to media sources, Sharad Pawar contacted the two leaders to surpass the 272 mark with the INDIA alliance. However, during a press briefing, he refuted claims of reaching out to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) head Chandrababu Naidu.

