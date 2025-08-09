India eyes policy reset to soften US tariff blow, plans ease of doing business hub for mfg, investment fillip
Even as it has been hit by a stinging 50% US tariff, India is skipping retaliation to opt for fast-track reforms—single-window clearances, smoother land and contract processes, and new trade pacts—to protect jobs, boost manufacturing, and cut reliance on a now-unpredictable global market.
NEW DELHI : With the US slapping a punishing 50% tariff on Indian goods, New Delhi is changing tack that will help in the log term. Even as uncertainty looms over a bilateral trade agreement with the world's largest economy, the Indian government on its part is working on a reform-heavy game plan to increase ease of doing business, strengthen manufacturing, and keep foreign investors coming, two senior government officials directly involved in the consultations told Mint, requesting anonymity.