India vs Bharat row: Govt rejects speculation as ‘just rumours’, says ‘clearly showing mindset’1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur dismisses rumors of India's name change to 'Bharat', but attacks Opposition for their reaction to the name ‘Bharat’
Amid the speculation that the Central government is planning to bring a proposal to rename the country from India to ‘Bharat’, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has clarified that these are just “rumours". A political row has erupted in India after a G20 dinner invite was sent out in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', triggering a controversy that a name change for India is on the cards ahead of the special session of Parliament.