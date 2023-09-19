comScore
Business News/ Politics / How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more
How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more

 1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:15 PM IST Shuja Asrar

While Indians constitute Canada's largest diaspora, trade between the two nations has been declining over the past few years

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremonial reception. The otherwise warm relations between these two nations have frequently soured due to mutual accusations of interference in each other's domestic affairs. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremonial reception. The otherwise warm relations between these two nations have frequently soured due to mutual accusations of interference in each other's domestic affairs. (File Photo: AFP)

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada worsened after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking the Indian government to the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year. In response, New Delhi vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them absurd. Both countries have expelled top diplomats from the other side.

