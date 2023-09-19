Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more

How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more

1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:15 PM IST Shuja Asrar

  • While Indians constitute Canada's largest diaspora, trade between the two nations has been declining over the past few years

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremonial reception. The otherwise warm relations between these two nations have frequently soured due to mutual accusations of interference in each other's domestic affairs. (File Photo: AFP)

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada worsened after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking the Indian government to the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year. In response, New Delhi vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them absurd. Both countries have expelled top diplomats from the other side.

The otherwise warm relations between these two nations have frequently soured due to mutual accusations of interference in each other's domestic affairs. Mint explores the social and economic relations between the two countries and how they have evolved over the years:

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 06:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.