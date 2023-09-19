How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada worsened after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking the Indian government to the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year. In response, New Delhi vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them absurd. Both countries have expelled top diplomats from the other side.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}