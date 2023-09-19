How India-Canada ties have shaped across trade, diaspora, and more

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada worsened after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that his government is "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking the Indian government to the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year. In response, New Delhi vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them absurd. Both countries have expelled top diplomats from the other side.
The otherwise warm relations between these two nations have frequently soured due to mutual accusations of interference in each other's domestic affairs. Mint explores the social and economic relations between the two countries and how they have evolved over the years:
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.