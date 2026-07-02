India-Japan Summit explained: What Modi-Takaichi talks mean amid global uncertainty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi during the 16th India-Japan Summit in New Delhi today, 2 July.

The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.

Advertisement

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India. This is Takaichi's first official visit to India. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receivesd Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Takaichi's visit to India comes amid rising uncertainties in the global arena. Under these circumastances, the collaboration with India becomes even more pertinent.

Why India Japan summit matters now? On Wedensday, speaking at an informal press conference regarding her visit to India, Takaichi said that she intends to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Amid growing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is only increasing," she said.

Advertisement

The visit is taking place against the backdrop of dramatic geopolitical developments, experts said. Both India and Japan have contended with arbitrary tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump-led US administration, the economic fallout of the war in Iran, and the disruption of key energy Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), they said.

"The interim deal between the US and Iran remains tenuous, and, as subsequent developments have shown, the risk of a renewed closure of the international maritime passageway and a fresh outbreak of hostilities, especially involving Israel, remains real," wrote Sujan Chinoy, Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and a former Ambassador of India to Japan in a recent analysis.

‘Japanese economy has experienced duress’ The visit also comes amid recent challenges due to Iran war. The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in significant economic challenges for India and Japan, Chinoy says.

Advertisement

“Both have been obliged to turn to alternative suppliers due to their inordinately heavy reliance for energy on West Asian oil and natural gas, while tapping finite domestic reserves. The Japanese economy has experienced duress, with rapid inflation and shortages of key intermediate goods. India too has experienced significant inflation in regard to food, fuel, and fertilisers. The yen and the rupee have been weakened, creating further headwinds for economic activity,” he says.

What MEA said about 16th India-Japan Summit? At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takaichi is on official visit to New Delhi from 1-3 July, 2026 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, the MEA said last week.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

This would be the first official visit of Prime Minister Takaichi to India. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry said.

Advertisement

What to expect from the Summit? The two sides are likely to sign at least ten memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to be announced after talks between the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

Apart from the MoU on energy resilience, agreements on biogas, upstream oil and gas development, exploration of critical minerals, batteries, artificial intelligence, and pharmaceuticals are also on the table.

Also Read | India, Japan eye LNG stockpiling partnership amid global supply uncertainty

Expected outcome documents from the visit also include a Joint Statement on the Annual Summit, energy resilience, and MOUs covering sectors such as AI, pharmaceuticals, batteries, and critical minerals.

India and Japan are set to advance plans for a local-currency settlement framework that would allow direct yen-rupee transactions for bilateral trade, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Under the proposed framework, Japanese who are non-residents in India would be allowed to open accounts with Indian banks. This would enable financial institutions in both countries to settle cross-border payments directly in yen and rupees, without routing transactions through the US dollar, Nikkei reported.

Advertisement

“India-Japan relations have matured and acquired substance in the Modi era, not only due to India’s growing economic promise but also because the Indian Prime Minister has consistently invested personal capital in strengthening the partnership. Takaichi's visit should fulfil the twin objectives of deepening bilateral economic and defence ties. Both objectives are well within grasp,” Chinoy wrote.

What happened at 15th India-Japan Summit? At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru, the PM Modi paid an official visit to Japan on 29-30 August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

The two Prime Ministers held the delegation-level talks and appreciated the significant strides made by the India-Japan partnership over the last decade and held constructive discussion on ways to strengthen the strategic and forward-looking partnership for achieving mutual security and prosperity in the coming decades.



Advertisement

The two leaders adopted:

-A Joint Vision for the Next Decade, which lays out whole-of-nation lines of efforts to steer the partnership in eight pillars such as economy, economic security, mobility, environment, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people ties and state-prefecture engagement.





-A Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, which elevates our defence and security ties to the next level, taking into account the contemporary geopolitical realities and security configurations in the region; and

- Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, which lays out a roadmap for talent mobility and deepening people-to-people ties through exchanges of more than 500,000 personnel in five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talents from India to Japan.

(With agency inputs)









About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.