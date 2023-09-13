Indian Govt calls for all party meeting on 17 Sept ahead of Parliament Special Session1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:27 PM IST
Indian government calls for all party meeting ahead of five-day special session of Parliament starting on 18 September. The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on social media platform X.
The Indian Government has called for an all party meeting on 17 September a day ahead of the commencement of the five day parliament special session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
