Indian-origin UK MP Shivani Raja takes oath on Bhagavad Gita: ’swear my allegiance to King Charles on the Gita’ | WATCH

Shivani Raja’s win from the Leicester East ended the Labour Party's 37-year stronghold in the constituency.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published11 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Shivani Raja, the Indian origin MP was the only Conservative to snatch a seat from the Labour Party after Rishi Sunak's defeat at the elections. She took oath on the Bhagavad Gita.
Shivani Raja, the Indian origin MP was the only Conservative to snatch a seat from the Labour Party after Rishi Sunak’s defeat at the elections. She took oath on the Bhagavad Gita.(Jansatta)

Shivani Raja, a Gujarati businesswoman of Indian origin, took oath on the Bhagavad Gita in the UK Parliament. Shivani Raja, 29, won the Leicester East seat, marking a shocking victory in the traditional Labour Party stronghold. Her win is the first time in 37 years that the constituency has elected a Conservative.

Shivani Raja said that she was honoured to represent Leicester East and swore her allegiance on the Bhagavad Gita. “It was an honour to be sworn into Parliament today to represent Leicester East. I was truly proud to swear my allegiance to His Majesty King Charles on the Gita,” wrote the minister on X.

Also Read | With Rishi Sunak on his way out, international students have a reason to cheer

Raja’s win from the Leicester East ended the Labour Party's 37-year stronghold in the constituency. She won 14,526 votes, with Labour's Rajesh Agrawal in second with 10,100 votes and Zuffar Haq third for the Liberal Democrats with 6,329, reported the BBC. Claudia Webbe and Keith Vaz were the other MPs who had contested this seat. Claudia Webbe had stood as an independent, while Keith Vaz represented the One Leicester party.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden praises UK’s new PM Keir Starmer in first talks

After the results of the UK elections 2024 on July 7, MP Shivani Raja said that it was time for a change. She said the task at hand wasn't a simple one, but she was committed to transforming the city. “It indeed is time for a change…and that change is Leicester turns blue,” wrote the newly elected MP on X.

Shivani's victory was notable given Leicester City's history of conflict between the Indian Hindu community and Muslims.

Also Read | NATO Will Call Out China Over Support for Russia in Ukraine

In 2022, there were severe clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the UK, reported The Guardian. What started as a march with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, in the weekend before the Queen’s funeral, had soon turned into a strife between the religious communities in Belgrave Road.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST
HomePoliticsIndian-origin UK MP Shivani Raja takes oath on Bhagavad Gita: ’swear my allegiance to King Charles on the Gita’ | WATCH

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

173.90
11:27 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.95 (1.13%)

Tata Steel

169.80
11:27 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.8 (1.07%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

303.90
11:27 AM | 11 JUL 2024
3.55 (1.18%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.70
11:27 AM | 11 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

237.00
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.85%)

Sona Blw Precision Forgings

738.15
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
48.85 (7.09%)

Engineers India

279.85
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.6 (6.71%)

NMDC Steel

60.52
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.88 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue