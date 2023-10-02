India’s soft power: can we make it count?
Summary
- Brand India seems to be everywhere on the global stage these days. Does it mean its global influence has increased in a meaningful way? Perhaps not—and it has some distance to cover to truly realize its soft power
The year 2023 has been a great year for Brand India. It began by bagging two Oscars, followed up by sending an indigenous rocket to the moon, and hosted a successful G20 summit, all this while being among the fastest growing economies in the world. As a result, India does seem to be everywhere these days. But has its global influence really increased in a meaningful way? One way to decide is by assessing India’s soft power—its ability to influence and persuade other nations rather than coerce them via economic or military action.