India’s soft power: can we make it count?

Economic impact

Soft power can be leveraged to generate economic benefits because familiarity with a nation’s products make people more likely to buy them. South Korea has successfully used the Korean wave to boost exports: a $100-million increase in K-content exports resulted in a $180-million rise in exports of consumer goods, found a 2022 report from the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea. Cultural attraction also pulls in tourists, who bring in foreign exchange and support multiple sectors ranging from airlines to hotels. All tourism is not about scenic locales: Singapore markets itself as a prime location for conferences and conventions, with its soft power being that it offers a well-connected, efficient and secure location for global business travellers. Finally, rising global influence attracts foreign direct investment. For example, Netflix is expected to spend $1.9 billion on local content in the Asia-Pacific, because Japanese anime, Korean dramas and Indian movies are globally streamed and watched.