Indonesia Offers ‘Chance to Repent’ to Those Accused of Graft

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto offered an unconventional deal to those accused of corruption: return stolen state assets — even quietly — and you may be forgiven.

Prabowo extended what he called a “chance to repent” to those who have pilfered state coffers. “To the corrupt, or those who feel they have stolen from the people, return what you’ve taken and perhaps we will forgive you,” he said in a speech on Wednesday to hundreds of students in Cairo during his visit to Egypt.

“You can even do it discreetly, so no one finds out,” he added, without further details on how the policy would be carried out.

Prabowo, a former general, has pledged to step up efforts to eradicate corruption, which he says has drained government finances. He has promised dedicated funds to pursue corrupt officials and raise salaries for law enforcement officers to deter future abuses.

“Trust me, I will clean up the apparatus of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said in Cairo.

Graft is a perennial problem in Southeast Asia’s largest economy and is commonly cited as a barrier to doing business. Indonesia ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, highlighting the challenge of reversing long-standing systemic abuses.

The initiative, while pragmatic in its bid to recover lost assets and bolster fiscal health, also raises questions about the long-term impact on institutional reforms. The government’s main anti-graft body is the KPK, which critics have said has been weakened since it was placed directly under the office of the president.

“From a legal perspective, implementing such pardons presents significant challenges, as existing laws require strict enforcement of penalties for corruption,” said Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at public policy advisory firm Global Counsel.

“I suggest we wait and see whether this speech leads to any policy changes,” he said. “If so, it could a signal a softer approach to anti-corruption efforts in the country.”

